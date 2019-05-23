Search leads to drug charges against 2

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men are facing a multitude of drugs and weapons charges after a search of a Wayne Road home on Wednesday found a quantity of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

According to sheriff’s Maj Damien McLean, Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT operators and deputies with the Community Impact Team searched a residence at 92 Wayne Road and found heroin with a street value of approximately $1,500, cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and four firearms, including one that was stolen.

Melvin Wayne Rogers Jr, 29, is charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm. Rogers was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.

Brock Hunt, 27, is charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a Schedule III- and IV-controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hunt, who was out on bond for previous weapons offenses, was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

