May 23, 2019 robesonian News 0

Carolyn Sampson, an employee of Dollar General located at 3578 Elizabethtown Road, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole 11 metal handles from the store’s shopping carts.

Theresa Schultz, of Rennert Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery had occurred at her residence.

William Haggins, of Watuaga Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pointed a gun at him on East Second Street in Lumberton and stole his black Mongoose bicycle valued at $30 and $40 in cash.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melissa Hunt, McQueen Road, Red Springs; and Shannon Powell, Prospect Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of theft were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Randal Bristow, Preserve Road, Fairmont; Vanderbilt Mortgage, 290 Natureview Drive, St. Pauls; Johnathan Wynn, Trace Lane, Pembroke; Hope Dial, Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke; Patsy Clark, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Kenneth Lewis, Turf Drive, Parkton; Kenneth Beasley, East Parkton Tobemary Road, Parkton; and Joseph Epps, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.