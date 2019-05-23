Four charged with drug crimes from hotel bust

May 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Noid
Hunt
Locklear
Jolly

LUMBERTON — Four people face charges after searches of two hotel rooms earlier this week led to the seizure of drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

Capt. Terry Parker said officers with the Lumberton Police Department’s Drug Unit and SWAT unit searched rooms 118 and 122 at the Royal Inn at 2333 Lackey St. on Tuesday. He said 21.9 grams of suspected cocaine were seized, along with about 9.8 grams of suspected heroin; two firearms, one that had been reported stolen; and $8.242.72 in cash.

Charged were:

— Desmond Noid, of Wire Grass Road in Fairmont, was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and simple possession of marijuana. He was jailed under a $350,000 secured bond.

— Brandon Hunt, of Alamac Road in Lumberton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

— Katherine Locklear, of Alamac Road in Lumberton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

— Adrianna Jolly, of Red Tip Drive in Lumberton, was charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Noid
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Noid.jpgNoid

Hunt
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Hunt.jpgHunt

Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Locklear.jpgLocklear

Jolly
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Jolly.jpgJolly

Staff report