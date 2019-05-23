LUMBERTON — Turn lanes will be added on N.C. 211 at one Robeson County location to more safely accommodate drivers turning left.

The intersection to be improved is where the highway and Mount Olive Church Road cross, just outside of Lumberton. In May, the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $477,717 contract to Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount to make the improvement, according to a DOT press release.

Work may begin after July 1, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed and opened to traffic by the first of 2020. The intersection will remain open during construction, but drivers can expect occasional lane closures.

