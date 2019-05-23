Rape Crisis Center gets new director, building to aid sexual assault victims

LUMBERTON — The Rape Crisis Center has a new director and new location, but the mission remains the same, to assist people who have suffered a sexual assault.
Virginia Locklear, a Robeson County native, recently was named the center’s newest executive director, replacing longtime director Margaret Crites, who left in the middle of 2018. Locklear began the new job May 6.
Locklear will lead a center that serves as many as a thousand victims of sexual assault a year, providing them an array of services, from emotional support to helping them find necessities of day-to-day life, such as food, shelter and clothing, often through referrals.
Locklear brings four years of experience in victim services at Southeastern Family Violence Center and degrees in law enforcement technology and social work to her job. She worked briefly providing hospice care but decided that wasn’t what she wanted to do.
“I gravitated to where my heart was leading me,” she said, adding that was to continue what she started at the violence center.
“The work at Southeastern Violence was similar,” said Locklear, who grew up in Pembroke and graduated from West Robeson High, which is now Purnell Swett. “But it’s a more direct approach at the Rape Crisis Center. I am dealing more directly with victims. I am very passionate about victim services.”
Sheila Beck, chair-elect of the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County’s 11-member board, said Locklear was picked from about seven or eight applicants.
“Her vision for the Rape Crisis Center is like no other,” Beck said. “We are going to do big things and serve the county like never before.”
In addition to Locklear, the center has a direct services sexual assault response team coordinator, youth specialist prevention coordinator, and a counselor, all of whom are paid, and six volunteers. Locklear would like to have as many as 20 volunteers, including some to staff a 24-hour crisis line.
Volunteers also assist with emergency room support, traveling to Southeastern Regional Medical Center to offer assistance and provide support for victims in the immediate aftermath of an assault, when they are receiving medical treatment and evidence is being gathered.
One of the changes is the building, which is located at 1603 Godwin Ave., and has about 1,800 square feet for offices. It has more space than the center’s previous location at 215 E. Third St. in Lumberton, and allows greater accessibility to the public, she said.
The center held an open house on April 18, during which the public met the new team and toured the facility.
Locklear said the center will enhance outreach efforts by increasing educational programs, training and informational sessions.
“We are trying to change direction and educate through community awareness,” Locklear said. “Create movement in Robeson County to prevent or lower sexual assault numbers.”
A goal is to offer programs throughout the Public Schools of Robeson County and to raise community awareness about the programs and services the center offers. The outreach program also will target areas that lack access to the internet.
“One of the ways we can lower rapes is through prevention programs,” said Locklear, who is married, has two children and is a recent grandmother.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, “Every 92 seconds another American is sexually assaulted.”
The Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County is supported by the United Way of Robeson County, federal and state grants and private donations.
