Crime report

May 24, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Thursday and Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brandy Nguyen, Freewill Lane, Rowland; Carlton McNeill, Hacksaw Drive, Shannon; and Veral Jones, Legend Drive, Lumberton.

The following incidents of theft were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nathaniel Williams, Toria Drive, Lumberton; Kim Oxendine, Philadephus Road, Pembroke; Billie McDonald, New Mexico Drive, Red Springs; and Teresa Johnson, Walnut Road, Rowland.

Willie Clark, an employee of Belk located on North Elm Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole Polo and Sauvage cologne valued at $482.

Jerry Bodiford, of Singletary Church Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone tried to force his vehicle off of the road on East Second Street at Carolina Avenue in Lumberton.

Murrell Granger, of Nelson Way in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a pistol with a 30-round magazine valued at $1,139 and a Smith and Wesson revolver with laser valued at $500.

Lauren Johnson, of Allenton Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone asked permission to use her cell phone at Turner Terrace on Holly Street in Lumberton and ran away with the phone. Johnson reported the stolen iPhone was valued at $1,500.

Roscoe Mcrae, of East First Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to run him over with their vehicle.

Angela Culler, of Marion Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her apartment and stole her medication and gold ring valued at a combined $256.

Ray Mitchell Jr., an employee of Southern Heating and Air located on 2105 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a toolbox of a pickup truck at stole a drill set valued at $400, a Vari-Bit valued at $160 and a small Vari-Bit valued at $30.

Thomas Smith, of Frostridge Road in Maggie Valley, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his camper and building, stealing a 40-inch flatscreen TV valued at $1,400 and causing $1,050 in damages to his windows.

