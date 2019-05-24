Four events Monday honor nation’s war dead

By: Staff report
Judy Inman watches her 11-year-old daughter, Hannah, places a flag Friday at the grave of her grandfather Billy Suggs, who served in the U.S. Navy for four years. The two were participated in placing flags at about 500 graves of military men and women at Oak Ridge, Rex Presbyterian Church, McKinnon, St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, Great Marsh Baptist Church and Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church cemeteries. McNeill Mackie Funeral Home sponsored the Memorial event.

LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County municipalities and the Lumbee Tribe have scheduled Memorial Day events on Monday to honor members of the United States Armed Forces who died in service of their country.

The town of St. Pauls will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at War Memorial Park, located on West Broad Street.

The Memorial Day program in Fairmont will take place at 1 p.m. at The Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

American flags will be placed along Main Street in Red Springs to honor the nation’s fallen warriors.

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center will be the site of a Memorial Day ceremony that is set to begin at 10 a.m. The Robeson County Honor Guard will perform military rites. The Lumbee Tribe will recognize all veterans with a new memorial honoring them.

No other county municipalities reported having scheduled Memorial Day activities.

According to the History.com, Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years after the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

More than 1.3 million Americans have died fighting wars for the United States, with about half of them dying in the deadliest conflict, the Civil War.

