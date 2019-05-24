Farmers, crops try to weather heat

Larry Crowley, a mechanic from Bennetteville, S.C., finishes up repairs Friday on a tractor at a soybean field on N.C. 72 in Robeson County. Crowley said the tractor will be ready just in time for soybean season, which ends in July. Larry Crowley, a mechanic from Bennetteville, S.C., finishes up repairs Friday on a tractor at a soybean field on N.C. 72 in Robeson County. Crowley said the tractor will be ready just in time for soybean season, which ends in July.

LUMBERTON — While Robeson County farmers are looking at a week of unseasonably hot and dry weather after an unusually wet and cool spring, commodity prices are going in different directions.

Local farm professionals and business people are trying to be optimistic about the summer growing season, and they are keeping an eye on what their crops will fetch. Reasons for low commodity prices are complex and global, and the weather is a wild card every season.

Soybean prices are depressed and near a 10-year low, while corn and wheat were rising this past week because of weather conditions in the Midwest. Locally, farmers are changing plans with the weather.

“Farmers are having difficulty putting soybeans in the ground, period,” said Sybil Bullard, manager of Southeastern Grain in Red Springs. “It’s dry, and they are waiting for moisture.”

Soybean prices hit a 10-year low six week ago, and to break even, farmers will need an “extremely high yield,” Bullard said.

Mac Malloy, field crops agent for the Robeson County Extension Service, concurs with Bullard’s analysis of the weather. Low prices for the big three commodities also may be attributed to oversupply, he said.

Depressed soybean prices may be linked to several things, including the continuing trade war with China, high inventory and disease that is killing Chinese hogs and reducing demand for feedstocks, Malloy said.

“Everybody talks about Chinese tariffs, but it’s not just tariffs,” Bullard said. “Even with a trade deal, I am not sure it would pull prices up enough to make this a profitable year.”

“To make money, it’s all about yield,” Malloy said. “Rising production costs are also an issue.”

Corn and wheat prices are beginning to move higher because of flooding in the Midwest, he said.

“We saw some increase last week, and prices moved from $3.68 a bushel to $4.14,” Malloy said.

But the weather is problematic for several reasons, he said. Heat during planting season hurts germination, and heat later in the season removes oil from soy seeds and hurts pollination of corn.

Hurricane Florence has a continuing role in creating problems for local soybeans, Malloy said. Flooding played havoc last fall during harvest season, and the seed quality for this year’s crop suffered.

Corn planting in Robeson County is completed, with young plants nearing knee-high. But corn is begging for moisture, and the forecast calls for no chance of rain until late next week.

“Corn is a mixed bag, and there is some optimism for yield potential,” Malloy said. “We are seeing some corn curling up due to lack of moisture, especially on sandy soils.

“Dry weather is worse for corn later in the season when it begins to tassel because is hurts pollination and kernel formation.”

Cotton, tobacco and peanuts also are in the ground, and all three of these crops are relatively drought tolerant.

“The heat is slowing plant development,” Malloy said. “Farmers are going to need good yields because margins are tight.”

There may be some relief coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to news from Secretary Sonny Perdue on Thursday. The USDA will take several actions to assist farmers in response to trade damage with China.

President Donald Trump has authorized USDA to provide up to $16 billion in aid programs, which is in line with the estimated impacts of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions. These programs will assist agricultural producers while the president works to address long-standing market access barriers.

Larry Crowley, a mechanic from Bennetteville, S.C., finishes up repairs Friday on a tractor at a soybean field on N.C. 72 in Robeson County. Crowley said the tractor will be ready just in time for soybean season, which ends in July.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

