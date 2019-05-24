PEMBROKE — Margaret Sheppard Jones, one of the first ladies of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, passed away Thursday at her home at the age of 96.

Jones, who was born on Aug. 17, 1922, to the late Duel Sheppard and Hattie Mae Sheppard Jones, was preceded in death by her husband, English E. Jones, with whom she served alongside with for 17 years at UNCP. English Jones was president from 1962 to 1972, chancellor from 1972 to 1979 and chancellor emeritus from 1979 to 1981, the year of his death, at what is now UNCP.

“First lady Rebecca and I mourn the loss of former First Lady Margaret Jones. UNCP is built upon the foundation put in place by Chancellor English and First Lady Margaret Jones,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “Together, they endeavored to lead a life of significance, to make an impact. They will long be remembered for their impact and unwavering dedication to both the university and the community.”

The university’s Music Department holds an endowment scholarship in her name. The scholarship is given annually to an outstanding music major who has proven to be a dedicated student with exceptional talent, and a willingness to use this talent for the benefit of the department. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, a donation be considered to support the scholarship.

Jones was a homemaker and a charter member of Calvary Way Baptist Church. Her funeral will be at that church at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones has two sons, Steve Jones of Wagram, and Randall Jones of Rowland; and a daughter, Judith Revels, also of Rowland. One of her grandsons, Channing, is the county’s economic development director.

According to her obituary, her family members remember her as having a “remarkable love for children” and that she “worked in various functions of the church to nurture and support healthy and successful lives of young people.”

Her longtime friend Bernice Lowery also remembers Jones as having such qualities.

“She enjoyed her family,” Lowery said.

Lowery and her sister first met Jones while attending Pembroke High School, and connected often over lunch.

“After Dr. Jones died, we would see Margaret at Linda’s Restaurant quite often during the week and we would have lunch with her,” Lowery said.

Jones loved to shop, Lowery said.

“She was an attractive woman and her conversations were always timely,” Lowery said. “She was just a great person to know.”

When Jones’ health prevented her from getting out as much, Lowery still spent time with Lowery.

“We would visit her in her home and have good conversations with her about our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, and she was always happy to see us,” Lowery said.

Jones leaves a great legacy, she said.

“I know that she will be missed,” Lowery said. “A life well-lived will leave memories lingering on.”

The family asks that donations be made to Calvary Way Baptist Church or the Margaret Jones Endowment Scholarship.

Jones’ full obituary can be found on page 3A of today’s The Robesonian.

