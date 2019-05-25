3 charged after search of Red Springs home

By: Staff report
Carter, left, Cummings, Jones

RED SPRINGS — Three people face drug charges after lawmen on Friday searched a Red Springs home and found drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT operators, and deputies with the Community Impact Team searched 291 Ira Drive near Red Springs and found a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Carter, 37, and Ashley Lynn Jones, 36, both of Lumberton, are each charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond, and Jones under a $10,000 secured bond. Carter was already out on bond on weapons and drug charges.

Jan Cummings, 26, also of Lumberton, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with outstanding warrants for simple assault, communicating threats and driving without a license. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

