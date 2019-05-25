3 charged after search of Red Springs home

LUMBERTON — Lawmakers and others who are criticizing the slow pace of the release of Hurricane Matthew relief money are misinformed, said two people at the heart of the issue.

“I think they are using old information,” said Laura Hogshead, chief operating officer of the Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

The recovery office was established in January to manage the distribution of Hurricane Matthew relief money, and funds for future disasters.

At issue is a report on the state’s handling of the Hurricane Matthew recovery that was issued Monday by the General Assembly’s nonpartisan Program Evaluation Division. The report points out that “more than two years since Hurricane Matthew made landfall, the state has spent only 1% of its total $236.5 million CDBG-DR award” provided by the federal government to help storm victims.

The report also cites how South Carolina, which received Hurricane Matthew relief funds at the same time as North Carolina, had spent 22% of its grant money.

The 1% figure is old data and the comparison with South Carolina is being made absent very important facts, according to Hogshead.

As of Monday, the state has distributed 3.94%, or $9.3 million, of the $236.5 million Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recover grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Hogshead said.

“This is funding that comes in last,” said Michael Sprayberry, director of the N.C. Division of Emergency Management.

The HUD money is intended to meet needs not met by funding from other sources, such as federal, state, local, or private, he said. And HUD money is designed to be available one year after a storm, or other disaster, strikes.

As for South Carolina having spent more of their HUD money than North Carolina, the reason is simple, Sprayberry said.

“Basically, they had a year head start on North Carolina,” he said.

South Carolina already had grantee status from HUD, Hogshead said. South Carolina had that status because Hurricane Joaquin hit the state in 2015. The CDBG-DR grants, and the associated grantee status, are good for six years.

North Carolina did not have grantee status because the state government had not dealt with CDBG-DR funding since 2003, she said. The state had to apply for grantee status and that process took nearly a year.

“It just takes that long to become certified as a grantee by HUD,” Hogshead said.

The delay had nothing to do with not filing the appropriate paperwork, as some critics claim, Hogshead and Sprayberry said.

Further complicating the process of dealing with and distributing the HUD funds, which are controlled and reimbursed by HUD and not sitting in a state-owned bank account, was a lack of experience among state employees, Hogshead said.

Between 2009 and 2013, state lawmakers steered money away from housing programs, she said. With that money went people with experience managing all types of housing projects: construction, rehabilitation, finding temporary housing for disaster victims and more.

Much of the HUD money is intended for housing projects.

“So it was no surprise that when we had to do housing we had no one left with this experience,” Hogshead said.

The state, and Hogshead in particular, were left trying to build a staff to handle the money and to find people with experience dealing with CDBG-DR funding and the 80 regulations that dictate how that money is to be used, distributed and accounted for.

Hogshead is authorized to hire 45 people. So far, she has 31 full-time staffers and eight temporary staffers.

“I have experience with this process,” Hogshead said. “I was at HUD for several years.”

She has been able to hire some staffers who also gained experience with the CDBG-DR program in other states, she said.

“And we are grateful to have them,” Hogshead said.

This experience will be valuable when it comes time to deal with HUD money for Hurricane Florence relief efforts, she said.

And the recovery office is reaching a point where its staff has learned and gained enough experience with the program and is ready to start getting the HUD money to the people for whom it was intended quicker, Sprayberry said.

“We are optimistic about the future,” he said.

Robeson County already has received or been awarded more than $100 million in Hurricane Matthew relief money from various government and private sources, Sprayberry said. The county also already has received or been awarded more than $50 million for Hurricane Florence relief.

Already spent on 18,000 Matthew victims is $25.9 million for housing needs, he said. Small Business Association loans totaling $21.2 million have been awarded, $1.4 million in flood insurance money spent, and $842,000 has been spent on getting victims linked up with the people and organizations that could help them.

Through all this, Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue has been a big help, Sprayberry said.

“She is decisively engaged and hands-on,” he said.

Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican whose District 13 includes all of Robeson County, has been one of the most-vocal critics of the slow pace of the recovery money, calling it “incompetence” in a story published Thursday by The Robesonian.

Hogshead https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Hogshead.jpg Hogshead Sprayberry https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Sprayberry.jpg Sprayberry

T.C. Hunter Managing editor