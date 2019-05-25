Open house Thursday on LNG facility

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — An open house regarding the liquefied natural gas facility facility planned in Robeson County has been scheduled for Thursday.

Piedmont Natural Gas, which is building the facility, will play host to the open house that will take place 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium of Oxendine Elementary School, located at 5599 Oxendine School Road in Maxton.

Representatives of the lead contractor for the storage facility, Matrix Service Inc., will be present. Attendees can bring their resume and talk to the representatives if they would like to be considered for construction jobs, or talk to Matrix representatives about sub-contractor, vendor or supplier opportunities.

Attendees also can ask questions about liquid natural gas storage facilities, plans for the Robeson County storage facility, safety and environmental information, and construction activities and timetable.

The facility will be located roughly halfway between Maxton and Red Springs, in an area already zoned for heavy industrial use. The 1 billion-cubic-foot storage facility will cover about 60 acres of a 685-acre piece of property Piedmont has owned for 10 years.

Piedmont already owns and operates three more storage facilities, according to information from Piedmont. One is near Charlotte, and one is in Bentonville. The third is in Nashville, Tennessee.

