Man charged with kidnapping, rape

May 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
Staff report

RAEFORD — A Lumberton man is charged with a variety of crimes, including kidnapping and rape, after he was arrested on Friday at a convenience store in Raeford, according to the Sheriff Office.

The arrest of Charles Ernest Lee, 41, of West 15th Street, occurred after the female he is accused of assaulting was able to free herself long enough to have someone call 911. Raeford police responded, and arrested Lee about 9 a.m. as he attempted to flee.

Lee is charged with first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, first-degree rape, assault on a female and communicating threats and was placed in the Robeson County jail without bond. He is also charged with violating a pretrial arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the female, Lee’s ex-girlfriend, said she was kidnapped from her home about 5:30 a.m. on Friday as she left to go to work and Lee forced her into her vehicle. She said she was held against her will and assaulted for several hours.

While at the convenience store, according to the Sheriff’s Office, she was able to get away from Lee long enough to get a clerk to call 911. Raeford police arrested Lee soon afterward.

