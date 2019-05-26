Teen accused of drug crimes

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager was arrested last week and charged with drug crimes after a search of his home on N.C. 72 East.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Noah Dashawn Lewis, 19, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

The charges came after Drug Enforcement Division investigators and deputies with the Community Impact Team searched a residence at 11306 N.C. 72 East in the Long Branch community and found and seized marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.

