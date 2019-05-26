Teen accused of drug crimes

RED SPRINGS — Less than a minute remained on the clock in a deadlocked make-up football game between Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools on Nov. 5, and Christopher Chapman was taking a breather with the game seemingly about to go into overtime.

That breather turned into a life-and-death situation for the first-year athletic trainer.

Chapman noticed that senior Keagan Brayboy, a Red Springs player, was acting unusual as he was helped to the sidelines after being involved in contact on the previous play. Chapman saw Brayboy’s breathing was labored and the player couldn’t communicate his injury.

During the next few minutes, Chapman, team doctor Brandon Wei, St. Pauls trainer Naomi Chang and others monitored Brayboy’s condition as he struggled to breathe and his pulse was sporadic.

“It happened on a day that was supposed to be an easier day on my end,” Chapman said. “We were waiting for the clock to run out and then that happens. It’s a good reminder that emergencies don’t happen on schedule. They happen when you least expect them.”

With an ambulance summoned, Chapman put the school’s emergency action plan into place, connecting an automated external defibrillator to Brayboy to monitor his heart rate as Wei did compressions when Brayboy would lose a pulse.

The actions kept Brayboy stable until the ambulance arrived on the muddy football field to take him to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he was sitting upright and talking hours later in his hospital room.

“He saved my life. I probably wouldn’t be here without him. Every school needs somebody like him,” Brayboy said. “It made me more humble. You normally see something like that on TV, and you never think that it will happen to you.”

Chapman’s life-saving actions were honored at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association annual meeting earlier this month in Chapel Hill. He was presented the association’s LifeSaver Citation.

“I do wish that everybody that helped me was there too because it wasn’t just me,” Chapman said. “I feel like I’m taking the credit the doctor did with me and the work that Naomi did with me.”

As Brayboy left in the ambulance, Chapman was able to step back and give an assessment of what he and the others on the scene were able to do.

“There was some unease because we didn’t know what happened to him. But me and the doctor were concerned with his health,” Chapman said. “That was more relieving that we were able to do something there and it wasn’t all for loss. It was a feeling that at least our job went well.”

The incident is something that Chapman has used to sharpen his senses and make sure he has a plan for any possible scenario.

“I definitely don’t get complacent at the end anymore. I’m ready at all times definitely, but not just me personally, but I also make sure to have the right equipment at the right place at the right time,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been working on updating the emergency action plan, and kind of working more with the students that help me to be ready for any kind of situation we could have.”

Chapman is one of six Southeastern Health certified athletic trainers who have been at all Robeson County high school football games and practices for the past eight years.

At the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting two weeks ago, they system’s athletic director, Jerome Hunt, asked the board to renew the contract to provide the six trainers at a cost of $30,000 per year, which he stated was below the salary of one trainer. Hunt justified the need for trainers by recounting the actions Chapman took in November.

“If the trainer had not been there, we are not sure if this athlete would’ve made it or not. Thankfully he was there and put the emergency action plan into place and had the AED hooked up to the athlete,” he said. “You can’t put a price on a life and that night we could’ve lost a life.”

The board voted unanimously to fulfill the request.

Brayboy rebounded quickly from the incident, which Chapman said was a vasovagal episode with periods of apnea caused by a blow he took to the abdomen while going in for a tackle. Two weeks later, Brayboy was on the hardwood practicing for the basketball team in advance of a standout season with the Red Devils.

“It’s a blessing,” Brayboy said.

The blessing for Brayboy was the execution of a plan that was put in place before sporting events, according to Chapman.

“The successful management of this situation was a result of a combination of competent health professionals and a well-integrated medical team from Southeastern Health that are on-site at events like this,” Chapman said in his statement to the NCHSAA.

Chapman https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_7446e-1.jpg Chapman Brayboy https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brayboy.jpg Brayboy Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Keagan Brayboy, left, talks with athletic trainer Christopher Chapman inside the Red Springs High School training room. Chapman recently received the LifeSaver Citation from the NCHSAA for his work to help save Brayboy’s life during a football game in November. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file-58.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Keagan Brayboy, left, talks with athletic trainer Christopher Chapman inside the Red Springs High School training room. Chapman recently received the LifeSaver Citation from the NCHSAA for his work to help save Brayboy’s life during a football game in November.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor