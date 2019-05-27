Separate accidents kill 3 in Robeson

PEMBROKE — Community pride in its Lumbee warriors was on display Monday during a Memorial Day program sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe at the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center.

It was the second annual Memorial Day event at the Cultural Center, and the setting under the shade of tall longleaf pines with a breeze moderating an otherwise warm morning was ideal.

Events were also held in St. Pauls, Red Springs, Lumberton and Fairmont to honor soldiers who gave their all in the many wars that helped preserve the nation’s freedom. L

“Per capita, American Indians have served the military to a greater extent than any ethnic group in the nation,” said Dwayne Hunt, a 25-year veteran, who has commanded the Robeson County Honor Guard for 14 years. “This is our second year at this event, and I hope it becomes a tradition.”

In a prayer circle before the event, 1st Sgt. Hunt, who served in Iraqi Freedom, called on fellow veterans in the Honor Guard to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who returned with scars of service. Memorial Day, unlike Veterans Day is to honor the nation’s ward dead, which number 1.3 million going back to the Revolutionary War.

“Many of us carry injuries from our service,” Hunt said. “But, I’d do it all over again and twice on Sunday.”

The Honor Guard are retired veterans who are over 60 years of age, and several, like Sim Brewington and Merlin Oxendine, are Vietnam era veterans. Brewington has a family history of service during war time. His father fought in World War II and Korea.

About 100 people attended the program, including state Rep. Charles Graham, Superior Court Judge Greg Bell, District Attorney Matt Scott and several members of the Lumbee Tribal Council.

With its tall pines and grassy vistas, the Cultural Center is a gem for the Lumbee Tribe, said Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin.

“The pool opens today, and we won a $4 million grant to rebuild the dam to refill the lake after damage from two hurricanes,” Godwin said. “The tribe also believes in serving its veterans”.

“My father survived D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, but he never spoke of it,” Godwin said. “It was Lumbee World War II veterans who won the Battle of Hayes Pond.”

Fighting injustice in the form of the Ku Klux Klan at Hayes Pond was the domestic war the Lumbees fought, Godwin said. “We have a lot to look up to and honor today.”

Ret. Air Force Lt. Col. Caleb Malcolm was the keynote speaker. He served in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq during his military career.

“This is the day and the event where we pause to think about our fallen heroes,” Malcolm said. “Then, we get back to the life they made possible for us. Today is about them.”

Malcolm called on the community to make every effort to stop the casualties that continue after the fighting stops, from suicide and drug abuse.

“What can we do not to add to the roll of casualties?” he said. “We can support those are still fighting and we can support their families.”

A wreath was laid on the permanent veterans memorial at the Cultural Center and it was followed by a 21-gun salute by the Honor Guard.