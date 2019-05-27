Separate accidents kill 3 in Robeson

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has learned that two people were killed on Sunday in a dirt back accident on Biggs Road at U.S. 74.

Christian Denning, 22, of Fairmont, and Andrew Chavis, whose age and hometown were not available, died in the accident, according to 1st Sgt. Matt Jackson of the Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the two were drag racing in a prearranged event that had drawn a crowd. Neither was wearing a helmet, and neither vehicle had its headlights deployed.

In an unreleated accident, the Highway Patrol is investigating a death on Recreation Center Road near the Lumbee Tribe’s Cultural Center. The station reported that a vehicle was found upside down in a canal and it’s driver, a woman, drowned. The accident is said to have happened either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The woman’s name was not available

The Robesonian is working to get additional details and will update this story at robesonian.com as they become available.

