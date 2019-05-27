Teen charged with sex crimes

By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — A teenager is charged with multiple sex crimes following an incident involving a 12-year-old, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards.

Kobe Davis, 17, is charged with first-degree forcible sexual offense, indecent liberties with a minor and crimes against nature in an incident that took place last week in a ballpark in town, Edwards said.

Davis has been released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

