School board to talk personnel

May 27, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the central office.

The board has been meeting at City Hall, but this meeting will be at the system’s temporary office at 4320 Kahn Drive. It will begin at 6 p.m. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

The agenda for the meeting says the board will discuss personnel.

