Detectives working murder scene

May 27, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a murder on Monday at 6 p.m., according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The location was Lombardy Village Drive off N.C. 71 North, near Red Springs.

No other details, including identifying information on the victim, were immediately available. The Robesonian will update this story as details warrant.

