Fayetteville teen sought in murder

May 27, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report

LUMBER BRIDGE — A Fayetteville teenager is being sought in the shooting death on Monday of a Robeson County woman.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, Ronchelle Raquan Lewis, 18, is wanted in the murder of April Oxendine, 45, of Clint Drive, Shannon. Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lewis is also wanted in Cumberland County for felony probation violation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.

Sheriff’s deputies on Monday responded at approximately 4:47 p.m. to 17438 N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge, in reference to a a person being shot. Oxendine was found dead in the rear seat of a pickup truck.

The investigation determined that the shooting occurred on Russell Road in Shannon. At the time of the shooting, the vehicle was being driven by Winston Oxendine, 39, of Raeford. Monica McLean, 51, of Shannon, was also in the vehicle, according to McLean.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. Anyone with information about the homicide or whereabouts of Lewis is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or call 911.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_aklah-lewis.jpg

Staff report