Teen suspected of murder surrenders

May 28, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
Lewis

LUMBERTON — A Fayetteville teenager who is accused in the shooting death of a Shannon woman surrendered early Tuesday morning and is being held at the county jail without bond.

According to Sheriff’s Office, Ronchelle Raquan Lewis, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused of the shooting death on Monday of April Oxendine, 45, of Clint Drive, Shannon. Lewis is also wanted in Cumberland County for felony probation violation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.

He surrendered about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, not long after his photograph was published in social media and robesonian.com in reference to the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies on Monday responded at approximately 4:47 p.m. to 17438 N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge, in reference to a person being shot. Oxendine was found dead in the rear seat of a pickup truck.

The investigation determined that the shooting occurred on Russell Road in Shannon. At the time of the shooting, the vehicle was being driven by Winston Oxendine, 39, of Raeford. Monica McLean, 51, of Shannon, was also in the vehicle, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appears to have followed a dispute between Lewis and Winston Oxendine. It was not clear if the deceased and Winston Oxendine are related.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. Anyone with information about the homicide or whereabouts of Lewis is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Lewis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_RONCHELLE-RAQUAN-LEWIS.jpgLewis

Staff report