Crime report

Rachel Hammonds, of Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at her residence.

Maribell Flores, of Davis Bridge Road in Parkton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted by means of strangulation.

Caleb Brown, of Old Lowery and McGoogan Farm roads in Shannon, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone shot at him while he was in his vehicle.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported from Saturday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chris Sims, East North Exit, St. Pauls; Eula Brown, Dexter Drive, Fairmont; Allen Locklear, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; and Heaven Pate, Alma and Clark roads, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported from Saturday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brenda Davis, Rosa Drive, Rowland; Kelvin Bryson, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Summer Locklear, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton, Conway and Conway, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Brenda Walters, Odum Road, Lumberton; and Timothy Locklear, Shannon Road, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported from Saturday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Atoria Ransom, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Nicholas Coxe, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Murphy Brown Farm, Montford Road, Maxton; Mary Deese, Prospect Road, Pembroke; and John Ray, Coy Road, St. Pauls.