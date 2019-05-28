Donnell Coley | The Robesonian South Robeson's Andrew Chavis, in the batter's box, earned all-conference and all-county honors as a senior and was going to sign with Fayetteville Technical Community College, according to coach Ryan Bullard. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian South Robeson's Andrew Chavis, in the batter's box, earned all-conference and all-county honors as a senior and was going to sign with Fayetteville Technical Community College, according to coach Ryan Bullard.

LUMBERTON — Ryan Bullard, the head baseball and basketball coach at South Robeson High School, suffered his biggest losses ever this weekend.

Two of his former athletes, Andrew Chavis and Christian Denning, were killed in a head-on dirt bike accident on Biggs Road outside of Lumberton late Sunday night. The accident happened five miles from Bullard’s home.

“First reaction is you hope that it isn’t true and that it’s just a rumor,” he said. “I hadn’t lost an athlete before, and now I lose two at the same time. It’s tough and there’s a lot to be learned from it.”

Chavis, 18, recently played his last game for the Mustangs on the baseball field, and 22-year-old Denning, a 2016 graduate of South Robeson, played football, basketball and baseball for Bullard at Fairgrove Middle School.

A weekend that started off Friday with Chavis earning all-conference recognition from the Three Rivers Conference and being named to the all-county team, took a turn to the horrific on Sunday. Bullard said Chavis was coming off his best year on the diamond, and recently tried out for the baseball team at Fayetteville Technical Community College. Plans were for Chavis to sign to the program soon.

“He figured out he didn’t have to try so hard to hit it. He was so strong and all it took was for him to slow it down a little bit,” Bullard said. “He was one of the harder-working kids and he never missed a practice. Anything you asked him to do, he would do it.”

While baseball was one passion for Chavis, so were engines and racing. Bullard said Chavis planned to study to be a mechanic at Fayetteville Tech.

“Racing had been something he had done his whole life,” Bullard said. “It was a racing family. They raced cars and four-wheelers and all that.”

Chavis used his love of motors to help Bullard with school equipment on occasion.

“If the tractor messed up or the lawnmowers messed up, he could fix it,” Bullard said. “If anything broke, he could tell you exactly what was wrong with it. It was amazing how smart that kid was with motors and stuff like that.”

Bullard said he could rely on Chavis and his twin brother, Matthew, on and off the field.

“When my oldest daughter came here as a freshman, Andrew and Matthew were in the 10th grade and I told them to ‘look after my daughter,’” Bullard said. “They said, ‘I got you coach,’ and they struck up a friendship from there.”

Bullard said he remembered Denning for his sense of humor and his passion on the athletic field.

“He was just a tough kid. He wasn’t very tall, but he was as tough as they came,” Bullard said. “He was a beast on the football field in middle school.”

Denning played a few seasons of football at South Robeson, Bullard said.

Jerome Hunt graduated from South Robeson in 1986, two years after Chavis’ father, Joe Anthony Chavis, and said the loss was more than just South Robeson’s.

“It’s a tragic event not just for South Robeson, but the entire school system,” Hunt said. “Anytime we have a student that gets killed, we all mourn because not only are they South Robeson’s students and children, they are family. We all mourn when something like that happens.”

Counselors were at the school on Tuesday to help grieving students, and donations and fundraisers have been planned for the family.

According to a police report, neither Chavis nor Denning was wearing helmets and none of the vehicles had their headlights on. The dirt race had been prearranged and between 30 and 40 people, including children, were present.

“Had these kids, these young men, had their headlights and helmets on, they may be alive today,” said 1st Sgt. Matt Jackson, of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

“Under North Carolina law, all operators and passengers on motorcycles and mopeds must wear a motorcycle safety helmet of a type that complies with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218,” according to the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV website states that a compliant motorcycle helmet has a polystyrene foam or liner that is one inch thick, a DOT sticker and a manufacturer’s label inside of the helmet.

Jackson said illegal street racing has been an “ongoing complaint” for years and it is often difficult for law enforcement to control. Drag racing can be legally done.

“If they’re compliant, they’re wearing helmets and they’re on private property,” he said.

Illegal drag racing, prearranged racing and reckless driving are all misdemeanors, Jackson said.

The seizing and selling of vehicles involved in illegal street racing by the state is one way that law enforcement is cracking down on the problem, he said.

“In this county, it’s all about education and trying to get people to be compliant,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the Highway Patrol will consult the District Attorney’s Office to determine if organizers of the weekend race will be charged.

By Jessica Horne and Jonathan Bym Staff writer, Sports editor

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected], or Jonathan Bym at at 910-816-1977 or via email at [email protected]

