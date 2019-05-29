Band of Oz to headline Alive

May 29, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Band of Oz will bring Carolina beach music and some heat to the continuation of the Alive After 5 concert series on Thursday.

The show is scheduled to run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be in the upper-90s at the start of the concert and drop to the mid-80s in the latter hour.

Admission is free, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977 the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast by playing at major beach concerts in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. The eight-member band now features a full horn section.

Bounce will take the stage next on June 6.

Staff report