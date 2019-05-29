Crime report

May 29, 2019 robesonian News 0

Charlie Lewis, of Bee Gee Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his silver 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor four-door SUV, valued at $14,000, and his iPhone 7 plus, valued at $200, from the parking lot of the Waffle House restaurant at 100 Jackson Court in Lumberton.

Tjaumer Brock, of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole $409 in cash.

Danielle Walker, an employee of the Burger King restaurant at 2907 West Fifth St., reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was robbed by someone who pointed a handgun at her in the parking lot. The items stolen were not listed.

Mackie Singletary, an employee of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 5060 Fayetteville Road, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole tools from an unlocked van owned by ITV Associates, a business based in Buford, Georgia. Among the the items stolen tools were a tool bag and its contents, valued at $800; a cordless Shop-Vac with a lithium battery, valued at $175; a second tool bag with miscellaneous tools, valued at $150; and an 18 volt cordless drill, valued at $250. All the stolen items have been recovered, according to a police report.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Malloy, Charlie Watts Road, Maxton; Mingo Hammonds, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Rose Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; James Williams, Greenhill Drive, Red Springs; and Stephanie Jarmin, Teds Road, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday:

Alton Locklear, Beam Road, Lumberton; Arlene Maynor, Bonnie Road, Pembroke; and Brian Stewart, Zora Drive, Rowland.