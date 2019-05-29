Rowland library to reopen on Thurday

May 29, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ROWLAND — The Rowland Library will finally open its doors to the public Thursday after being closed for nearly nine months.

The public is invited to attend the open house that begins at 4 p.m. at the building located at 113 E. Main St. Light refreshments, including cake, will be served.

Robeson County Public Library Director Katie Fountain and Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter will be present to give remarks before cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

“It’s a new chapter for the Rowland Library,” Shooter said. “We’re just thankful.”

The library suffered flood damage caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Interior work done on the building included caulking the front storefront window, replacing water-damaged Sheetrock, painting the walls and repairing the entrance. The most expensive project was replacing the carpet, which cost about $7,000.

The town’s commissioners voted on Feb. 12 to pay for the $10,000 cost for repairs to the library by using certificates of deposits. Shelves were finally added to the finished space in April.

Staff report