Sanderson adds $3.2M to local payroll

LAUREL, Miss. — A recent decision by Sanderson Farms will pump more than $3 million in new money into the local economy.
The nation’s third largest poultry producer announced this week that it will increase pay rates for the company’s hourly employees beginning Sunday. All of the approximately 1,100 hourly employees at Sanderson Farm’s processing plant near St. Pauls will receive the pay hikes, adding about $3.2 million to the annual payroll, according to information from the company.
The company opened the processing plant on N.C. 20 just outside of St. Pauls in January 2017, and also a hatchery in Lumberton that serves as its corporate headquarters. The total investment was about $120 million.
The St. Pauls plant processes about 1.25 million chickens a week.
The decision is part of the company’s effort to recruit and retain employees in today’s competitive business environment, according to a Sanderson Farms press release.
Once the pay increase is implemented, hourly line operators who have been employed with the company for at least 90 days will be compensated to an increased rate of at least $15 an hour — an increase of $1.95 an hour. The new pay scale for Sanderson Farms truck drivers will span from $20.35 to $22.90 per hour, with hourly maintenance employee pay ranging from $19.95 to $27.45.
“Sanderson Farms has always taken pride in employing the best people the workforce has to offer,” said Lampkin Butts, Sanderson Farms’ president and chief operating officer. “We recognize that if we are to continue competing for and retaining these exceptional people, our compensation package must also be among the best available.”
On average, the company’s hourly employees will earn more than teachers’ assistants, nurses’ assistants, bank tellers and security guards, according to 2018 U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
“In the four and a half decades I’ve been working for Sanderson Farms, I have learned that the primary things that makes this company special are its employees and overall company culture,” Butts said. “We recognize that our employees and prospective employees have a choice of where they can work, and we want them to know Sanderson Farms is committed to providing the best workplace environment, compensation, and benefits.”
Sanderson Farms is based in Laurel, Mississippi, and has about 15,000 workers in Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas. About 13,000 earn hourly wages.
An annual report says the company processed about 606 million chickens during the budget year that ended in October. That is about 4.5 billion dressed pounds.