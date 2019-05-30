Pine Log Road stretch to close for work

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Pine Log Road near Lumberton will be closed Monday through Friday for maintenance.

The section will be closed to traffic from both directions so crews can replace a pipe beneath the roadway surface, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The work is to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The detour will be N.C. 72 to Odum Road to Chicken Road to N.C. 211 to Carthage Road to Norment Road and back to Pine Log Road.

