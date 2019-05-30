Section of southbound I-95 lane to be closed tonight

May 30, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of one southbound land of Interstate 95 north of Lumberton will be closed for two hours tonight so maintenance work can be performed.

The left lane between mile markers 28 and 27 will be closed 7-9 p.m. so crews can perform work on the guard rail, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

