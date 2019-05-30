Free seminar focuses on effective advertising

May 30, 2019
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — One of the world’s leading marketing experts will be at The Robesonian next week conducting seminars on how business owners can more effectively advertise using social and other forms of media.

Mike Blinder is president of the Blinder Group, a multimedia advertising sales consulting firm based in Tampa, Florida. He will be leading free seminars Monday, noon to 1:30 p.m., and Tuesday, 8:30 to 10 a.m., in the community room at The Robesonian’s offices at 2175 N. Roberts Ave. A complimentary lunch or breakfast will be served.

During the seminars, local business people will learn who is the business’ customer base and how to define them, why “niche marketing” is essential to maximize return in investment, what media offers the best targeting solutions , where to place advertising cost effectively, and how to craft the most effective ad messages for best results.

Participants will learn how to more effectively advertise, and expand their businesses, using all advertising platforms from traditional media such as newspapers, radio and TV to online platforms such as Google and Facebook.

“This is not a sales meeting,” Blinder said.

Participants will not be asked to buy advertising with or to subscribe to The Robesonian. They will be presented with many actionable ideas on how to more effective use of all media platforms.

“The philosophy I have is media should never be wasted,” Blinder said.

Seating is limited. People interested in participating are asked to register for one of the seminars by going online to http://localmediaworkshops.com/.

According to the Blinder Group website, Blinder has developed advertising solutions for media clients that are being used by more than 50,000 businesses worldwide. He has trained more than 20,000 sales people on effective sales methods that appear in his book titled “Survival Selling.”

Blinder hosts an internationally attended conference on media sales each year in conjunction with the Inland Press Association, has been on tour nationwide for the Newspaper Association of America and has been a presenter at hundreds of conferences worldwide. He also is a featured speaker at hundreds of yearly workshops for small-business owners all over the world.

