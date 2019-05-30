Robeson gets grant to promote seat-belt usage

The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force met Thursday and discussed a $56,031 grant awarded by N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program for a program that allows drivers who receive their first seat belt offense to take a two-hour educational class to escape the $179 ticket. The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force met Thursday and discussed a $56,031 grant awarded by N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program for a program that allows drivers who receive their first seat belt offense to take a two-hour educational class to escape the $179 ticket.

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement is cracking down on seat-belt violations as a part of an initiative driven by a $56,031 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The money will fund a program in Robeson County that will allow drivers who are charged with their first seat-belt offense to take a two-hour educational class to have the citation and fee dismissed. The idea is to encourage more seat-belt use in a county that has an average of 45 traffic deaths a year.

The grant was announced Thursday during a meeting of the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force, a group of community leaders working to reduce traffic deaths. The grant was awarded to Southeastern Health, which will run the program.

Robeson County had a similar program several years ago, but it was discontinued. The previous program was a success, said Grady Hunt, Board of Transportation member and Vision Zero task force chairman.

The program will begin in July and continue through Sept. 30. A seat belt violation fee is $179.

“Within the last week, I know of four deaths on our roads here in the county,” Hunt said during the meeting.

He said 17 traffic fatalities have occurred in Robeson County so far this year, four fewer than for the same period in 2018.

Joshua DeFisher, a safety analyst at Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Incorporation, presented recommendations for boosting safety on two corridors with high rates of traffic fatalities: a 12-mile section of N.C. 711 from Pembroke to Lumberton and a 15-mile section of Great Marsh Church Road. On those two roadways alone, 11 people died in crashes from 2013 to 2018.

The corridors were selected to be part of a Rural Route Safety Initiative sponsored by the National Governors Association.

Two teams with a total of 16 people drove the corridorsin April, DeFisher said. They included members of law enforcement, local government, education, public health and emergency services, NCDOT, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, VHB consultants, and Zion Hill Baptist Church.

DeFisher offered the following observations and preliminary recommendations:

— Between 32 and 37 percent of the people in the vehicles observed were not wearing seat belts.

— The task force should identify areas where pavement markings, shoulders and curves can be improved.

— The task force also should build more partnerships with businesses, churches, public health and other agencies to develop grassroots safety messages.

Robeson County has high rates of deadly crashes involving people speeding, drinking and driving and not wearing seat belts, according to the DOT. When the task force began its mission in 2018, the number of traffic deaths dropped to 48, down from 53 in 2017.

“We know building partnerships and collaborating with many people is going to be very important as we work to drive down these numbers and save lives,” Hunt said. “We have to make safety a common discussion throughout this county.”

The task force has worked to have several four-way stops installed across the county and the construction of roundabouts, Hunt said. The group also worked to reduce the speed limit from 55 to 45 mph on Deep Branch Road from Purnell Swett High School to N.C. 711. Plans to begin construction in 2020 on a roundabout at Deep Branch Road and N.C. 710 are proceeding.

The task force also heard a report from Tracy Anderson, a researcher at N.C. State’s Institute for Transportation Research & Education and program coordinator for N.C. Vision Zero. Anderson said Vision Zero is a shift away from traditional approaches and instead examines all of the factors that lead to traffic fatalities, such as policy, legislative and cultural changes.

“The communities that have adopted a safe-systems approach to traffic safety have seen great results,” Anderson said. “To eliminate roadway deaths and serious injuries we must take a broader perspective. Our vision of zero traffic deaths is equally reliant on safer road design, safer vehicles and safer road users.”

During the past 20 years, 29,069 traffic fatalities have occurred in North Carolina, she said.

“This is a preventable public health crisis,” she said.

The next task force meeting is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center. The meeting is open to the public.

The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force met Thursday and discussed a $56,031 grant awarded by N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program for a program that allows drivers who receive their first seat belt offense to take a two-hour educational class to escape the $179 ticket. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_VZ3.jpg The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force met Thursday and discussed a $56,031 grant awarded by N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program for a program that allows drivers who receive their first seat belt offense to take a two-hour educational class to escape the $179 ticket.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]