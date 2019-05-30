Rowland libray begins new chapter

Adelaide Allen, left, Julie Ann Allen, Mayor Michelle Shooter, Adeline Shooter and Jackson Shooter check out the book selection in the young readers section of the Donald A. Bonner Rowland Public Library on Thursday. The library’s doors were opened to the public on Thursday for the first time since being damaged by Hurricane Florence in September. Adelaide Allen, left, Julie Ann Allen, Mayor Michelle Shooter, Adeline Shooter and Jackson Shooter check out the book selection in the young readers section of the Donald A. Bonner Rowland Public Library on Thursday. The library’s doors were opened to the public on Thursday for the first time since being damaged by Hurricane Florence in September.

ROWLAND — The importance of a library to a town was celebrated Thursday in Rowland with

the reopening of the Donald A. Bonner Rowland Public Library after it closed in September because of flooding from Hurricane Florence.

“A library is very important to a community, but it is even more important to a small town,” said Larry McGougan, Robeson County Library Board of Trustees chairman. “The library has been closed for a long time, and when I looked at it in January, I had my doubts.”

It took teamwork to bring off the small miracle of the Rowland Library rising from the soggy state it was in this past October. The walls, shelving, furniture and carpeting were destroyed.

“You’ve done a great job,” McGougan said of the people who brought the library back to life. The library is named for the late Donald Bonner, a former educator and state legislator.

The town stretched its budget to contribute $10,000. County Board of Commissioners members Roger Oxendine and Pauline Campbell contributed from their discretionary funds.

The new shelves came from surplus at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Members the South Robeson High School JROTC spent a day completing most of the painting.

“This was a team effort,” said Katie Fountain, Robeson County Public Library director. “If it had not been for the town, we would not be here today.

“We paid a whopping $50 for the shelves, and the ROTC students brought the energy. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience, because I know it’s a great inconvenience not having a public library.”

The Rev. Damon Cabbagestalk agreed with that statement.

“I’ll be here tomorrow,” Cabbagestalk said. “My computer is not working at home.

“It was a shame that it was closed. A town is not a town without a library.”

The new, improved storefront library has high ceilings and an open, spacious floor plan. Children poured over the young readers section on Thursday and played on the six computers.

The library’s opening drew local library and town leaders.

Library trustees at the celebration included Gail McLean, Dennis Swanson and Priscilla Leazer. Mayme and Bill Tubbs, of the Friends of the Robeson County Library, were there, as well as Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter and several members of the Rowland Board of Commissioners.

“There were times we worried that we would not be able to reopen the library,” Shooter said. “We have a lot of people to

thank, including the Robeson County Library. We can’t wait to get going.”

New librarian Zach Bullard was behind the desk on Thursday.

“I was to start work here in October when the hurricane came,” Bullard said. “I’ve been working in Lumberton, Maxton and Red Springs.”

The Rowland Public Library is one of six municipal affiliates that, along with the flagship library in Lumberton, comprise the Robeson County Public Library system. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners provides funding and the municipalities provide the buildings and some annual funding for the libraries.

“This library is the future of Rowland and the future of our children,” Commissioner Campbell said.

Adelaide Allen, left, Julie Ann Allen, Mayor Michelle Shooter, Adeline Shooter and Jackson Shooter check out the book selection in the young readers section of the Donald A. Bonner Rowland Public Library on Thursday. The library's doors were opened to the public on Thursday for the first time since being damaged by Hurricane Florence in September.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

