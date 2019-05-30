Traffic stop leads to drug charges

LUMBERTON — Water and sewer rates would increase by 8% if the City Council approves the proposed spending plan for the 2019-18 fiscal year as it has been introduced.

“This is the only increase you’ll see in this budget,” said City Manager Wayne Horne, who crafted the budget, which maintains the current tax rate.

The proposed $83,377,410 budget was unveiled Wednesday morning during a budget workshop. No action was taken on the proposal, which is an increase of $1,902,390 over the fiscal year 2018-19 budget. Each council member was given a detailed budget draft to review.

A vote on the budget is to take place during the council’s June 10 meeting, with the goal of having the budget in effect by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

The current water and sewer rate is $34.72 per 5,000 gallons of water. The 8% rate hike increases that cost by about $2.78.

The increase was made necessary partly because of the repair and clean-up costs associated with hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Horne told the council. Hurricane Matthew caused 52 sanitary sewer cave-ins and 29 water line leaks. The number of cave-ins increased because of Hurricane Florence. There also were the costs to repair wells and lift stations, and to conduct debris and canal clean-up operations.

Another reason for the rate increase has been a decline in water/sewer revenues, Horne said. That decline was caused by property being left vacant by the hurricanes.

On a positive note, the spending plan contains a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees. That translates to $600 extra a year for an employee making $30,000 a year.

The budget also includes two new staff positions.

The Lumberton Fire Department is asking that an assistant fire chief/training officer be hired and paid $53,215 a year. The new assistant chief would coordinate all training activities, maintain records and schedules while keeping the department in compliance with state and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements.

The city’s Planning and Inspection Department is asking for a second part-time code enforcement officer. The new officer would be paid $15,200 a year and would help with nuisance complaints.

The proposed budget calls for the property tax rate to stay at 65 cents per $100 of property value, which means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $650 a year.

The lack of an increase is the result of an estimated $24,733,480 increase in the tax base from new housing and businesses. Among them are Griffin Park Apartments, $5.5 million; State Employment Credit Union, $2.7 million, Hobby Lobby, $1.3 million; Kmart, $3 million; Your Pie, $1.7 million, Popeye’s $1.03 million; Sam’s Club, $415,600; O’Reilly’s $995,000; Lumberwood Apartments renovation, $995,000; and new single-family and townhouses in Amberdale.

“We are operating three budgets, one for the city, one for Hurricane Matthew and one for Hurricane Florence,” Horne said. “We have to keep these budgets separate.”

Funding for the city’s Hurricane Matthew recovery effort comes to a little more than $28.9 million. The funding sources are mixture of federal and state dollars, the Golden LEAF Foundation and various grants. The projects to be funded by the money are in various states of planning, design or implementation.

The Florence recovery effort has been targeted, to date, by a little more than $6.3 million.

Before discussion of the proposed 2019-20 budget began, James Barbee, executive director of the N.C. Youth Violence Prevention Center, came before the City Council to ask for $20,000 to support the local Teen Court until the state releases funding for the coming year. Of that $20,000, $10,000 would be used as the matching portion of a grant application and $10,000 would be used to support day-to-day operations.

Councilman Eric Chavis, who has worked at the Teen Court as a bailiff, praised the voluntary program for offering young, first-time offenders an opportunity to make restitution for a nonviolent offense through community service, specialized classes and jury service.

“It keeps their records clean and gives them a second chance,” said Chavis, a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy.

After the budget discussion, Horne advised the council members that if they wanted to give money to the Teen Court they needed to let him know so it could be added to the budget.

Councilman John Cantey expressed concern about being able to afford the full $20,000.

“Can we do $10?” Cantey asked.

After more discussion, Councilman Leroy Rising made a motion to give $5,000. The motion was seconded by Councilman Owen Thomas.

Councilman Chris Howard made a substitute motion to give $10,000. Chavis seconded the motion. Howard’s motion was voted on first. Only Cantey, Chavis and Howard voted in favor, so the motion failed.

Rising’s motion received yes votes from himself, Thomas and John Carroll and Karen Higley.

“You need a vote of five to spend money,” City Attorney Holt Moore said.

Cantey made a motion to give the Teen Court $5,000 now with the option of a Teen Court representative coming before the council after Jan. 1 and asking for another $5,000. That motion was approved on a 6-1 vote, with Rising casting the lone no vote.

Horne Chavis

T.C. Hunter Managing editor