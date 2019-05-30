Traffic stop leads to drug charges

May 30, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
ROWLAND — Two men face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday led to the discovery of heroin and cocaine, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Lee Williams, 33, of Hope Mills, and Colby Brooks Parnell, 34, of Dillon, South Carolina, are each charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams also is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Each man was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Division conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 GMC station wagon on U.S. 301 South near Rowland at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An investigation led to the discovery and seizure of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

