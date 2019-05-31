Accident kills 81-year-old man

May 31, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle was T-boned as he tried to enter an intersection in South Lumberton.

Alexander Charles Faulk, of Pinecrest Drive, died in the two-vehicle accident that happened at 6:58 a.m. at Crandlemire Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the report by Lumberton police Officer Jordan Campbell.

Faulk, who was driving a 2019 Toyota passenger car, was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto MLK Drive when his vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a 2008 Chevrolet passenger car being driven south by Luis E. Garciamolina, 22, of Talbert Circle in St. Pauls, according to the report.

Faulk died at the scene and Garciamolina suffered minor injuries, according to the report. Both men were traveling alone.

No charges have been filed, but Garciamolina’s speed was estimated at 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

Staff report