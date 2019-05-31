Pet of the week

Buffy is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Buffy is a female hound mix, about 1 year old and weighs about 40 pounds. She is very friendly, loving and playful. Her adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. The shelter’s office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

