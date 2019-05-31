Arson suspect arrested following chase

May 31, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Owens

SHANNON — A South Carolina woman was arrested and charged with arson on Thursday after a car chase ended in a wreck.

Laquanna Noel Owens, 34, of Santee, South Carolina, was charged with second-degree arson, burning of personal property and injury to real property on Thursday, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, deputies responded to 251 Jacquelyn Ave. in Shannon in reference to a breaking and entering. While traveling to the location, deputies were told that smoke was coming from the residence. As the deputies arrived, a white Ford F150 truck was seen leaving and was stopped by a responding deputy.

While speaking with deputies, Owens drove off and a vehicular chase ensued, according to McLean. Owens traveled toward Red Springs on N.C. 71 North and wrecked as she attempted to turn left onto N.C. 211 North. She was treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and released.

The Red Springs Police Department assisted with the capture of Owens.

The motive for the arson was a dispute between Owens and her boyfriend, according to Sheriff’s Office. The boyfriend’s name was not released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire. There was no information on how much damage the fire caused.

Owens
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Owens-1.jpgOwens

Staff report