Crime report

May 31, 2019 robesonian News 0

Belk, located at 2750 W. Elm St. in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that $1,600 worth of assorted items were stolen from the department store.

Candy Lowry, of Kenan Avenue in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the storage room on her property. No items were reported missing.

Amy Woods, of Tuscarora Nation Road in Maxton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted with a deadly weapon and suffered a serious injury. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Anthony Dortch, of John L Road in Maxton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ryan Allen, Woody Farm Road, Lumberton; Robin Bullard, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Lumbee Tribe of N.C., Singletary Church Road, Lumberton; Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Joyce Singletary, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont; Telah Locklear, Annease Drive, Fairmont; Family Dollar, David Parnell Street, Parkton; Teresa Malone, King Tuck Road, St. Pauls; Ramanda Naugle, Old Allenton Road, Lumberton; Quinton Smith, Scotts Drive, Rowland; and Tammy Williamson, Oakridge Lane, St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Angel Alford, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; Sarah Harden, Scotts Drive, Rowland; James McBryde, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Murphy Brown, Montford Road, Maxton; Cape Fear Construction Company, Starlite Drive, Lumberton; Amber Smoak, Shiloh Road, Lumberton; and Latachia Walker, Conatser Drive, Parkton.