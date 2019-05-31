Senate plan has some goodies for Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Robeson County will receive assistance with disaster relief, education, law enforcement and health from the proposed spending plan given final approval in the Senate on Friday, according to Lumberton’s resident senator.
“I was proud to vote for a budget that delivers on important priorities not just for the state of North Carolina, but also specifically for Robeson County,” said Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican. “The budget builds on our efforts last year to provide relief to areas devastated by Hurricane Florence by appropriating an additional $47 million to disaster relief, as well as $250,000 specifically to Lumberton for flood mitigation to protect us when the next storm comes.”
The two-year spending plan written by Senate Republicans and approved Friday on a 30-16 vote would spend $23.9 billion in the next fiscal year starting July 1.
The Senate and House must now fashion a consensus spending plan to present to Gov. Roy Cooper. What role the Democratic governor will have in the ultimate outcome is unclear. Recent legislative gains by Democrats have given him a more potent veto stamp.
According to Britt, the Senate plan provides more than $31 million to repair and renovate K-12 schools in Robeson and more than $8.5 million in capital funding for Robeson Community College.
“The budget adds an additional $1.3 billion in public education funding, funding for grants to establish better broadband connectivity in rural counties, and across the board pay raises for all full-time state employees,” Britt said.
The spending plan establishes an innovative drug treatment court pilot program in Robeson County to make the court system easier to navigate, Britt said. It adds an additional full-time assistant district attorney in Robeson County and adds special assistant U.S. Attorney’s Office positions “to ensure the most violent and serious offenses are prosecuted in federal court,” he said.
It also provides $560,000 to start a new telehealth program in Robeson and Columbus counties that will help improve health care outcomes for rural residents, he said.
“The passage of the Senate budget is just one step in the budget process and when we go into negotiations with the House I plan to work with them on more funding for Columbus County, masters teacher pay increases, increased pay for veteran teachers, increased COLA (cost of living adjustments) for retired state employees and funding for a health sciences program at UNC Pembroke,” Britt said.
The governor already has criticized both proposed spending plans. Cooper was particularly critical of the inclusion of another round of corporate tax cuts when he says education needs remain great. Neither proposal would expand Medicaid under the 2010 federal health overhaul law.
Still, three Democrats joined all the GOP senators present in voting for the proposal on Friday after less than one hour of debate. Senators held four hours of debate Thursday before giving preliminary approval.
The Senate did agree Friday to a Republican amendment restoring three legal support positions assigned to new Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley that Senate budget-writers planned to abolish. The state’s judicial branch, which Beasley leads, said the move would have cut in half Beasley’s six-person staff. She’s a Democrat and the first African American woman at the post.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.