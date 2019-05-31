Storm leaves a mess in Parkton

Construction crews work Friday on North Green Street in Parkton to repair a home damaged in the storm the night before. Homeowner Rebecca Cass hopes that her home will be restored in three to four months. Construction crews work Friday on North Green Street in Parkton to repair a home damaged in the storm the night before. Homeowner Rebecca Cass hopes that her home will be restored in three to four months.

PARKTON — A severe weather event has left a Parkton resident picking up the pieces.

Strong winds, torrential rain and pea-sized hail hammered North Green Street near Parkton Elementary School on Thursday evening. Residents of the street were left without power for about one hour, but Rebecaa Cass had the worst of it — an oak tree on her home that dates to the early part of the 20th century.

She wasn’t complaining.

“God is watching over me,” Cass said Friday. “Because you know what, house and home can be replaced.”

What most likely struck Parkton was a microburst, said Victoria Oliva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The weather service has yet to send a survey team to Parkton because the office was watching a storm system that was producing severe thunderstorms all across North Carolina on Friday. The office was busy issuing watches and warnings.

The weather service suspects a microburst because radar detected no circulation in the wind Thursday evening that would indicate a tornado, Oliva said.

“There were severe thunderstorms in the area of Parkton,” she said.

A microburst is a localized column of sinking air, or a downdraft, within a thunderstorm, according to the weather service’s website.

“Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening,” the website entry reads in part.

Cass, who lives alone, said she was in her garden about 7 p.m. Thursday watering her plants in the heat when it began to rain. At first it was only a small shower, but then it began to pour. When she looked up, she saw a gray wall in the sky. She ran inside her home as the sound of the winds and rain grew louder. Moments later, the oak tree in front of her house toppled over nearly half of her single-story house.

On Friday a team of construction workers helped her box up all of her belongings she will be able to take with her, as she prepares for what could be a three- to four-month recovery process. Cass said she probably will stay in a motel or hotel under she can come back home.

Cass said she is just thankful no one was harmed and that her dogs made it through the weather event safely.

After the tree is removed, inspectors will survey the home and determine if she will be able to move back home, Cass said.

“I hope to God they can fix it for her, because I don’t want to lose her,” said Julie Ytuarte, her next-door neighbor.

Ytuarte has lived beside Cass for seven years and considers her family. She and her husband were coming home and as their neared their home on North Green Street, she noticed the tree top on the roof of Cass’ home, Ytuarte said.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s scary,” she said.

Cass’ house was built in the early 1900s and the framework is solid. Ytuarte said she hopes it will be solid enough to hold when the pressure of the tree is released.

Neighbors Don and Joe Bass live behind Cass. They said the storm lasted about 15 to 20 minutes. During the storm, temperatures dropped to about 70 degrees, according to the Basses.

“I think she got it the worst,” Joe said.

The two brothers were sitting outside under a detached car shelter when the storm blew through.

“It was raining so hard you couldn’t see nothing,” Don said.

The storm was so loud that they didn’t hear the tree fall, he said.

“It was just really noisy,” Joe said. “Rain was coming from all directions.”

On Friday afternoon, severe thunderstorms developed all across North Carolina, meteorologist Oliva said. There were scattered reports of hail in Robeson County, but mostly rain that was welcomed after more than a week of dry weather with temperatures nearing or hitting triple-digits.

The severe weather even affected the weather service’s office in Wilmington.

The office’s radar went down and internet service was lost, Oliva said. But the office has backup systems that include help from the Charleston office.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Friday across the state. Cooler weather is expected this weekend with temperatures returning to the 80s next week.

“We’re done with the record heat, for now,” Oliva said.

By Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

