Three have filed for vacant Precinct 2 seat

LUMBERTON — With five days remaining in the filing period, there is already a lot more interest in the Precinct 2 seat on the Lumberton City Council than two seats that were decided in a January special election.
Three people have filed for the seat made vacant with the unexpected death on Feb. 28 of John “Big Wayne” Robinson, including his wife. Robinson was appointed to the seat in 2011 and then won elections in 2013 and 2017. His term was to have expired in December 2021.
Filing began on May 23 and continues until Friday at noon. The election, which is nonpartisan, is scheduled for July 23. It will be one day only, with no early voting.
The three to file are Robinson’s widow, Melissa Nealy Robinson, Charode J. Glenn Sr. and Garry Evans.
Evans, a lifelong resident of Lumberton, has been a local business owner for more than 36 years. He also spent more than 10 years on the Public Safety Commission and four years on the Transportation Coordinating Committee.
Evans is a member, deacon and trustee of Hyde Park Baptist Church and is a realtor with RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange.
Glenn is a member of the New Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Lumberton and the vice president of the Lumberton Ministerial Alliance and a notary public. He recently graduated summa cum laude from San Diego Christian College with a bachelor’s of art degree in Christian Ministries and currently is attending Trinity Law School, with an expected graduation date of June 2020 with a master’s in Legal Studies.
He is a facilities maintenance technician at WABTEC RailRoad Friction in Maxton, where he has worked for more than two years.
Originally from Jamaica, New York, Glenn moved to Lumberton in 1999, relocated to Virginia and returned in 2015.
“I have a heart for the people,” Glenn wrote in a statement to The Robesonian. “There are too many times when our councilman or councilwoman will not respond to our concerns. I believe that we need to be responsive and listen to everybody. If the people of Precinct 2 give me a chance, I will listen to everyone and will be their voice.”
Robinson has worked at CVS Pharmacy as a certified lead technician for 15 years. She also served as the Precinct 2 chair/secretary for the Robeson County Democratic Party. She is a member of Chrysolite AME Zion Church, where she serves as a missionary and on the Usher Board.
“During my husband’s tenure, I had the honor of working beside him on numerous community projects and programs, which allowed me the opportunity address the concerns of our citizens,” Robinson wrote in a statement to The Robesonian.
Robinson said that if she is elected she will address the issues of community revitalization, jobs, community vacant lots/houses, additional housing for flood victims, crime and public safety, city flooding, tourism, promoting local businesses, and utility rates.
It will be the city’s second special election this year. Voters in Precincts 3 and 7 filled seats on Jan. 29, electing John Carroll and Eric Chavis respectively. Carroll and Chavis were each unopposed.
Municipal elections are held during odd-numbered years, but the City Council did not want the seat to remain vacant until the Nov. 5 election, opting instead in a unanimous vote for the special election. The winner will serve the balance of Robinson’s term.
