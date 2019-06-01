Job fair on Wednesday in Fairmont

June 1, 2019 robesonian News 0

FAIRMONT — There will be a job fair on Wednesday at the Fairmont Heritage Center in the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Commissioner Charles Kemp said 20 to 25 local and regional employers will be represented to discuss work opportunities and offer applications to those interested. The job fair is sponsored by the town and the N.C. Career Works Centers.