Job fair on Wednesday in Fairmont

LUMBERTON — The race of the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House garnered national attention when claims of fraud resulted in a do-over election, and political experts believe that scrutiny will remain as voters try again to elect a representative.

The race is between two Dans, Bishop, a Republican, and McCready, a Democrat, although there is also a Libertarian and Green candidate on the Sept. 10 ballot.

“The race between Bishop and McCready will be one of the most closely watched races in the state and nation,” said Phillip Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party. “It’s a special election and there was much controversy surrounding the initial race. This congressional seat has been open since last year. Congress will be watching as both sides seem to think every election is a reflection on the 2020 races. The North Carolina State Board of Elections will be watching as they have a vested interest in a clean election this time around.”

The special election followed claims that absentee ballots cast during the November general election were tainted. The state Elections Board ordered a new election and Republican Mark Harris, who appeared to win in November, decided not to run again. Bishop, now a state senator, won a 10-person primary on May 14 by receiving 48 percent of the votes cast, thus avoiding a second primary election.

McCready had no primary opponent.

The race could be nasty, Stephens said. Voters and political observers should expect a lot of branding because both candidates are named Dan.

But, Bishop, an attorney, is an experienced campaigner from a large district and will look like an incumbent, he said.

“Obviously, we see Dan Bishop winning and for good reason beyond partisanship analysis,” Stephens said. “Any Democrat candidate has very little to run on these days. Economic indicators are great, unemployment along nearly every demographic is low and nearly every other factor that would favor one candidate over another simply favors Republicans. It’s simply difficult to run on a platform of reversing Trump tax cuts, stopping the decline in government regulations Republicans have been achieving or sending jobs back overseas.”

National Democrat platforms, such as the Green New Deal and defending late-term abortions, have put local Democrats in an untenable position, he said.

Stephens concedes that McCready has a financial advantage over Bishop because he has had more campaign time.

“McCready’s money is not just a strength, it’s also his weakness,” Stephens said. “Candidates always need money for messaging. But outside sources of money can be detrimental when the candidate can be tied to outside funding and left-leaning organizations. This is the problem McCready faces. These sources might help with his base. But his base isn’t the voters he needs to convince. Funding sources can matter among the demographics that matter.”

Former state Sen. Jane Smith sees things differently. The Lumberton resident, a Democrat, sees McCready as an excellent candidate, smart, young, a former Marine who served in Iraq and an entrepreneur who built a solar farm business that has created jobs.

“He’s a very moderate guy,” Smith said.

McCready is upset that party partisanship has disrupted the legislative process in Washington, D.C., Smith said. He believes the members of Congress should be working for the people, not their political parties, and he is willing to reach across the aisle.

Smith said his moderate stances should attract independents and women.

But special elections typically have low rates of voter turnout, she said.

“That will be the big challenge, trying to get people out to vote,” Smith said.

Bo Biggs, a local businessman and political observer, said it will be an interesting race because it is not in a normal election cycle.

He said McCready outspent Harris by a ratio of almost 3-to-1, but Harris appeared to have won — even without all the votes for Harris in Bladen County. This is an indicator that the district is very much in play.

“I’m putting the check on Dan Bishop because he is very competitive,” Biggs said.

The turnout will be small, he said, and won’t be pushed by the anti-Donald Trump movement that motivated so many voters in 2018.

Local Democratic operatives are urging their candidate to maintain a more moderate campaign posture, Biggs said. The district, which stretches from Charlotte to Bladen and Cumberland counties, “leans Republican,” Biggs said.

McCready says voters like that he is a fresh candidate who wants to change the way things are done in Washington, and Bishop is a professional politician.

“I don’t believe anyone should be in Washington to represent themselves and their political games,” McCready said.

His service in Iraq as a Marine taught him that everyone is on the same team, McCready said. Political party affiliation shouldn’t matter when working for the betterment of the county, state or nation. But, in Washington, political service has become all about personal gain, and that includes the people representing North Carolina and Robeson County.

“And they don’t work for Robeson County,” McCready said.

The politicians in Washington haven’t worked to make health care more affordable, he said. They haven’t worked to help Robeson County’s public schools. And they are not fighting to get federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

“And that has to change,” McCready said.

The name branding already has started. In his television ad Bishop refers to himself as the “Right Dan” and McCready as the “Wrong Dan.” He says McCready will fall in line with the liberal Democrats in Congress and support their policies.

Bishop, who has served two terms in the North Carolina Senate and one term in the House, says he supports President Trump. He says he believes there is a national crisis at the U.S. southern border and a wall needs to be built. He says he is pro Second Amendment and is a defender of conservative values.

Bishop questions whether McCready will support securing the southern border and if he is willing to back the eventual Democratic nominee for president, even if it is a socialist like Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Stephens https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Phillip-Stephens.jpg Stephens Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_JaneSmith.jpg Smith McCready https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_McCready-dan.jpg McCready Bishop https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Dan-Bishop.jpeg Bishop

T.C. Hunter Managing editor