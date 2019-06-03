Man charged with B&E, kidnapping

June 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
Morgan

SHANNON — A Lumber Bridge man who spent time in prison for involuntary manslaughter has been arrested and charged with several crimes, including kidnapping, following a domestic violence incident, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

Michael Antwan Morgan, 29, of the 300 block of Quick Road, was arrested Sunday at a traffic stop in the area of Wagon Wheel Road in Shannon and is charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a Scheduled I-controlled substance, assault by pointing a gun and simple assault on a female.

He was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond.

McLean said that sheriff’s deputies and Criminal Investigations Division officers responded to the 1900 block of Wagon Wheel Road at about 9:15 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a breaking and entering. During the breaking and entering, a weapon was discharged inside of the residence.

The arrest was made a short time later.

McLean said that Morgan was released from Central Prison in Raleigh in December 2017 after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery.

According to previous reports, Morgan, who was then 20 years old, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Bullard, 23, who was killed at his home at 11048 Shannon Road. McLean said Morgan later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to investigators at the time, Bullard and his girlfriend were preparing for bed at about 11:40 p.m. when as many as four people entered the home. The girlfriend heard a disturbance and then several gunshots. While carrying her infant child, she went to investigate and saw that Bullard had been shot.

The assailants then fled the home. The woman and her child were not injured.

Morgan
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_michael-morgan.jpgMorgan

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]