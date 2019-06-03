Free fans offered to beat the heat

June 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A program to offer qualifying Robeson County residents relief from summer’s heat is underway.

The Lumber River Council of Governments’ Operation Fan Heat Relief Program will make fans available to residents ages 60 and older or residents with a disability who have a home situation where extended high temperatures may threaten the person’s health and well-being. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Interested individuals must call the Lumber River Council of Governments at 910-618-5533 to be prescreened and to schedule an appointment to pick up a fan. At the time of pick-up, the individual must provide a photo identification with a birthdate and an address in Robeson County.

The program is being made possible through the support of Duke Energy Progress.

Call 910-618-5533 for information.

Staff report