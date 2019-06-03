Free fans offered to beat the heat

June 03, 2019
Willie Clark, an employee of the Belk store at 2750 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two pairs of pants valued at $48, an HD tablet valued at $79 and a wallet valued at $34.
Carmen Bonilla, of Ballance Farm Road in St. Pauls, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her wallet and its contents, valued at $310, and her engagement ring, valued at $3,000, from her car while it was parked on Warwick Mill Road.
Anthony Writebol, an employee of Import Auto, located at 3175 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business and stole a slide hammer, valued at $300; a wireless ChassisEAR, valued at $700; a Sawzall, valued at $4,130; a serpentine belt tool, valued at $140; air tools, valued at $3,000; assorted tools, valued at $700; a ball joint press, valued at $140; a grinder, valued at $40; and a Mac tool drill, valued at $300.
Edgar Corarmbias, an employee of Dixie Lawn Services, located at 126 Bessie Drive in Kings Mountain, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole four orange and white, straight shaft lawn trimmers from two pickup trucks while they were parked at a hotel on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported from Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Gene Locklear, Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Lutton Parker, Stephens Road, Lumberton; Antonia English, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Eugene West, Jewels Lane, Lumberton; William Moore, W L Moore Road, Maxton; Phillip Oxendine, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Thalayseeyus McGill, Hendryx Drive, Red Springs; Margaret Scott, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton; Roger Hammonds, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Prather Jacobs, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Willie Watson, Quick Road, Lumber Bridge; and Raul Lopez, Hendryx Drive, Red Springs.
The following break-ins were reported from Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Samantha Purdie, Blazer Circle, Parkton; Winford Bullard, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Donna Noga, McIver Road, Lumber Bridge; Darlene Locklear, Trinity Road, Lumberton; Jerita Bullard, West McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls; Rene Sola, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Ladoska Britt, Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton; Justin Deese, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Gilbert Hunt, South Robeson Road, Fairmont; Julia Paskey, Edwin Drive, Red Springs; and Joey Jacobs, Snipes Road, Red Springs.
The following incidents of assault with deadly weapon were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Thomas Dial, Old Landing Road, Maxton; Deanna Sinclair, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Mondell Hampton, Shannon and Old Lowery roads, Shannon.