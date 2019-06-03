Work to close Chicken Road stretch

June 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Chicken Road near Rowland will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday so crews can replace a pipe beneath the roadway surface.

The work, which began Monday, will close the section of road to traffic in both directions, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Henry Berry Road to Dew Road back to Chicken Road.

Staff report