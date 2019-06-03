Work to close Chicken Road stretch

PEMBROKE — Town employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living adjustment increase if the $6.2 million fiscal year 2019-20 spending plan presented Monday to the Town Council is approved without changes.

The $6,233,010 spending plan presented by Town Manager Tyler Thomas does not call for increases in water and sewer fees and leaves the property tax rate at 64 cents for every $100 of property value.

Councilman Larry McNeill suggested lowering the rate to 62 cents.

“It’s not much but it will take a lot of strain off the elderly,” McNeill said.

No new hires are included in the budget.

The budget plan’s highlights include two new vehicles for the Pembroke Police Department and a brush truck for the Fire Department. Renovations to the maintenance building at the Pembroke Recreation Complex and purchasing three generators for the elevated water storage tank and one for the water well also are included in the proposed budget.

Councilman Channing Jones suggested looking into establishing a health and wellness program for town employees.

“I’m very impressed with the county’s program,” Jones said. “If it’s financially feasible, I would love for you to consider that.”

The council scheduled a public hearing on the budget for June 24, which will take the place of a the council’s July meeting.

The budget is on display at Town Hall, located at 100 S. Union Chapel Road, for the public to view.

Also during the meeting, the council set a curfew for golf carts traveling through town during Lumbee Homecoming. Pembroke Police Chief Edward Locklear suggested the curfew take effect at 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and at midnight on Saturday because of the fireworks show.

“I noticed the later and later it gets, the more underage people come out,” McNeill said.

The council approved extending the Monday through Friday times to 11 p.m. to accommodate the late crowds.

“I don’t mind extending it to 11 p.m., we just need to have a curfew,” Locklear said. “No one needs to be out riding a golf cart at 2 a.m.”

The police chief said that this year he’s confident the N.C. Highway Patrol will assist more with regulating traffic outside city limits. Currently, golf carts are not allowed outside city limits, but the Pembroke Police Department does not have jurisdiction to enforce that law.

“We’re not trying penalize the people,” Jones said. “But it’s not safe to be driving golf carts on rural roads where the speed limit is 55.”

The council also approved a $15,900 contract with accounting firm S. Preston Douglas & Associates for it to conduct the town’s audit.

Thomas https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_tyler-thomas.jpg Thomas

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer