Images released of man who robbed store

June 3, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
This image taken from security camera footage shows an armed man robbing the Quick Stop at 2133 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton early Monday morning. Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at 910-671-3845.
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department has released images from security camera footage in hopes the public can help identify the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Monda.

The Quick Stop at 2133 E. Fifth St. was robbed about 12:23 a.m., according to police Capt. Terry Parker. Officers responding to the call made by a store employee learned a white male wearing a mask entered the store, displayed a black handgun and demanded money. After taking cash, the robber fled on foot and entered a vehicle parked on Ford Drive, which is beside the store.

The robber drove toward Warwick Mill Road, according to Parker. It is unknown where the vehicle went from there.

No one was injured during the robbery, Parker said.

The robber is described as a white male in his 50s or 60s who was wearing black pants, a blue button-up shirt, ball cap and black mask of some type, the captain said. The robber also has gray hair.

Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

