Kids get new rides thanks to Metcon

LUMBERTON — A local company’s team-building exercise ended in a windfall for some lucky children whose families were unlucky victims of Hurricane Florence.

Metcon, a Pembroke-based construction company, gave out eight girls and 10 boys bicycles, all with helmets, on Monday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services. The 24-inch bicycles were all assembled recently by 75 Metcon employees as a team-building exercise during the company’s retreat.

“Everyone had a role on the project teams,” said Angela Carter, Metcon’s director of Business Development. “It was a lot of fun.”

Aaron Thomas, Metcon’s president and CEO, decided to give the completed bicycles to Robeson County children hurt by the hurricane. The Department of Social Services collaborated with the company by selecting eligible children.

A lot of his employees were affected by Hurricane Florence, so it was important to give back to the community through children, Thomas said.

“When we think about the storm, no one was impacted more than the kids,” Thomas said. “Some of these kids lost their school. We just thought it would be a good opportunity to give back to the community through the kids that were affected by the storm.”

Before assembling the bikes, Thomas had employees watch a slideshow of photos of the effect the storm had on the community.

“It’s been a great experience for our team,” Thomas said. ‘“It really meant that much more, us coming together to build the bikes.”

Connie Oxendine, a program administrator for DSS, selected the children from families that currently have cases with the department. She called several families who were affected by the storm that have children with ages that fit the bike sizes.

“This is great,” Oxendine said. “I think that this is a way of healing for kids who have been through such great tragedy.”

Danielle Mallett, of Lumberton, said the bikes will be a much-needed distraction for her children. Her children, ages 11, 8, 6, 4 and 3, each took home a new bike.

Also during the event, the children and their parents were served hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones by Metcon employees. Entertainment included bubbles and a song from Thomas’ daughter, Junior Miss Lumbee Ashtyn Skye Thomas, who sang “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

Carter said expect more surprises from the company.

“I’m sure we will find more fun ways to help the community,” Carter said.

Families were served hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones by Metcon employees Monday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services. The employees recently assembled 18 bicycles for area children at the company’s retreat during a team-building exercise. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Bike-1.jpg Families were served hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones by Metcon employees Monday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services. The employees recently assembled 18 bicycles for area children at the company’s retreat during a team-building exercise. Metcon President and CEO Aaron Thomas helps brothers Timothy Huggins, 8, and De’andre Huggins pick out bikes Monday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services. Thomas and his employees donated bikes with helmets to children affected by Hurricane Florence. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSCN7060.jpg Metcon President and CEO Aaron Thomas helps brothers Timothy Huggins, 8, and De’andre Huggins pick out bikes Monday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services. Thomas and his employees donated bikes with helmets to children affected by Hurricane Florence.