LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners set June 17 as the date for a public hearing on its 2019-20 budget, a status-quo plan.

The budget, which features no tax or fee increases, will be on display in county offices for 10 days before the hearing, County Manager Kellie Blue said at the Monday meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

“I was under specific instructions to bring this budget in without a tax increase,” Blue said.

The tax rate is 77 cents for every $100 of property, so the owner of a $100,000 home pays $770.

The $155 million spending plan will see the landfill expanded, new smart water meters installed, 65 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office, $1 million for teacher supplements and new county offices for the former BB&T building.

Blue could not offer an estimate on pay increases for county employees because increases will vary by position, according to a new pay plan.

The commissioners had few questions outside the review of a long list of special appropriations to nonprofits and other programs. Organizations that failed to make an annual funding request for next year have missed the deadline and must contact a commissioner in order to have a request added to the budget.

In other business on Monday, a chicken house in an expensive neighborhood near Pembroke was rejected by the commissioners, and a sand pit in the northern part of the county was approved over the protests of neighbors.

A request by Century 21 of Lumberton to rezone 53.5 acres on N.C. 711, across from Seven Hawks subdivision, from highway commercial to residential agriculture was tabled after Commissioner Roger Oxendine raised the issue of a chicken farm being built on the site.

“I’ve been burned on this once before, and we got a chicken house,” Oxendine said, making a motion to deny the request. “I need clarification because there are a lot of residential houses in this area.”

No one was at the meeting to speak for or against the rezoning request, and Oxendine agreed to table the matter until the commissioners meet on June 17.

A conditional-use permit for a sand excavation pit, proposed by Autry Grading Company on 74.6 acres off Davis Bridge Road near the Cumberland County line, was approved after neighbors complained that it will lower their property values and deny access to their property.

Autry Grading has dug deep ditches on borders of the land to keep trespassers out. Raymond Mason Jr., who owns property on a pond bordering the property, said during the public hearing that Autry has cut off access to his land by closing a dirt road.

“He’s cut my road off,” Mason said of the road that is on Autry’s land. “He’s also rerouted water away from my pond that Camp Rockfish will use this summer for water sports.”

County Planning Director Dixon Ivey told the commissioners the Planning Board met twice on the matter, visited the property and researched deeds for an easement for the access road in question.

“We went back to 1950 and could not find an easement on the property,” Ivey told the board. “The Planning Board recommended the conditional-use permit be approved.”

Regina and Charles English live on property neighboring the proposed sand pit.

“Their ditch is draining my property, and this may affect my well when they start digging,” Regina English said. “They are going to be making a lot of noise.”

Autry Grading offered no plan for the property after they finish mining sand. They will have to submit their plan for state and federal environmental approval. The company hopes to sell sand for construction on the Interstate 295 bypass, which will pass near the site.

County Attorney Gary Locklear said the neighbors’ recourse would be in court. Commissioner Lance Herndon, who represents the area, made the motion to approve the permit.

In a separate and unrelated matter, the commissioners approved a change to county zoning ordinances requiring applicants for conditional-use permits to present professionally prepared surveys with their application. Ivey estimated a survey would add $200 to $300 to the landowners’ cost.

The commissioners also approved a comprehensive, long-range transportation study to be performed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The plan will update all municipalities’ plans and coordinate them with the entire county, the DOT’s Scott Watson said.

There will be no cost to the county for the study, which will span the next 30 years.

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Robert Freeman gave a review of his department’s activities in 2018. Robeson County has nearly 700,000 acres of forested land, and the Forestry Service works with landowners to manage their lands and to provide educational services to the public.

The Forest Service was called to 281 fires that burned 2,536 acres in 2018. Freeman is keeping an eye on the hot and dry weather.

“If we don’t get some rain soon, you will see burning bans in Robeson and in a line moving west,” Freeman said. “Currently, there are 18 counties with burning bans from Bladen and east to the coast.”

The Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will receive $2,500 next year, doubling what the county gave last year. Director Virginia Locklear appeared before the board to make the request.

Finally, the commissioners heard from Planning Director Ivey who said there are 31 abandoned and dilapidated homes in the county on the way to demolition. The county has stepped up condemnation proceedings.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

