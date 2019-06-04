Crime report

June 4, 2019 robesonian News 0

Susan Collins, of Barnesville Church Road in Orrum, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an arson had occurred at her residence.

Justin Oxendine, of West McDuffie Crossing Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in had occurred at his residence.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Keithan Odum, Maynor Avenue, Lumberton; Angela Cummings, Miller Road, Fairmont; and Smith Locklear, N.C. 71 North, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Erica Smith, Meadowlark Lane, Maxton; and Maria Flores, Sparrow Lane, Lumberton.