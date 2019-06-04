Party band next up for Alive

June 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — BOUNCE! will bring the party to the Alive After 5 concert series, which continues Thursday in downtown Lumberton.

The show is scheduled to run 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

BOUNCE! is a high-energy party band from central North Carolina. The band will perform a variety of well-known tunes, new and classic, in most genres. Popular songs include “My Girl” by The Temptations, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey and “Happy” by Pharrel.

Liquid Pleasure is scheduled to perform on June 13.

Staff report