Britt explains flap on Beasley’s staffing

Beasley Beasley

LUMBERTON — Democrats have decried as politically motivated the elimination of three positions on the N.C. Supreme Court chief justice’s staff from the initial version of a proposed spending plan, but Sen. Danny Britt Jr. says it had nothing to do with party affiliation.

It was the Robeson County Republican who on Friday introduced the amendment to the Senate’s proposed two-year budget that restored funding for the three positions on Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s staff. The amendment was unanimously approved and the plan that would spend $23.9 billion in the next fiscal year starting July 1 was adopted in the Senate. The budget has been sent to the House for negotiations so a spending plan can be sent to the governor’s office. But, the House rejected the Senate plan on Tuesday.

“I had my staff reach out to the chief justice’s office for clarification because I was informed these positions were in fact vacant,” Britt said. “It turns out they were filled on the Monday prior to the budget vote. Irrespective of party, I thought the right thing to do was to restore the positions … .”

The staff members advising budget writers on the status of the positions are nonpartisan, and they said the positions were vacant and Beasley had enough staff left to perform her duties, he said. The $267,000 for the eliminated positions could be used elsewhere.

Britt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said draft versions of the spending plan were circulated and no concerns were expressed.

“If these positions were actually essential and if we could find funding elsewhere that was the route I preferred the General Assembly to take,” Britt said. “Restoring the positions was the right thing to do … .”

Beasley is a Democrat and the first African American woman to serve as chief justice of the state’s highest court. She was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to fill the top seat on the bench after former Chief Justice Mark Martin, a Republican, left to be the dean at Regent University. Cooper chose Beasley, not the most veteran justice on the court, who is a Republican.

Democratics criticized the cuts as political.

“I think it’s a dastardly thing,” Rep. Paul Lowe, of Winston-Salem, said during debate on Thursday. “We’ve got our first African American female chief justice. And we haven’t taken resources away from others that served this position and served this state. To take them away now, it just seems morally wrong.”

The Senate proposed cutting an administrative counsel, a staff attorney and a research assistant, said Sharon Gladwell, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

“All positions support the effective and efficient functioning of the Supreme Court and collectively work as a unit on the evaluation of cases filed with the court, legal research, analysis, interpretation, and drafting opinions and memoranda,” she said.

The Judicial Branch’s legislative liaisons became aware of the proposed cuts and began communicating with Senate and Judicial Branch leadership to request the positions be reinstated, Gladwell said.

“All positions were vacant on March 1, 2019, when Chief Justice Beasley took office, and she began recruiting and hiring immediately,” Gladwell said.

Each judge or justice in the appellate division has two research assistants and one executive assistant in his or her chambers, she said.

“Because the chief justice also serves as head of the Judicial Branch, a second administrative assistant and an additional staff attorney have historically been assigned to the chief justice’s chambers,” Gladwell said.

Beasley’s staff currently consists of an executive assistant, two research assistants, a staff attorney, an administrative counsel, and a chief of staff, Gladwell said.

Gladwell offered no opinion on the Senate budget writers’ motivation for not including the staffing positions in the draft budget.

Beasley https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Beasley-1.jpg Beasley

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected] The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected] The Associated Press contributed to this report.