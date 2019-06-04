Red Springs budget keeps tax rate, fees

Henderson Henderson

RED SPRINGS — Despite facing financial burdens this past year, town leaders here rolled out a spending plan that keeps water and sewer fees and the property tax rate the same.

The Board of Commissioners held an open hearing Tuesday on a proposed $9.6 million fiscal year 2019-20 budget that is about $1 million short of last year’s $10.7 million budget.

The spending plan keeps the property tax rate at 64 cents for every $100 of property value, but includes no cost-of-living increase. No funding for new hires is in the budget, but that may change in the future, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

“For now, there’s a hiring freeze,” Ashburn said.

The only comment made during the public hearing was by Renet McQueen, of Community Wellness, who asked the town to provide hard copies of the budget for the public to view and comment on during the hearing.

“The budget has been available for the public to view downstairs and on the website,” Ashburn said.

On Jan. 3, the State and Local Government Finance Division, part of the Department of the State Treasurer’s Local Government Commission, sent a letter to Red Springs leaders detailing concerns about the town’s finances. The letter specifically referenced “a low available fund balance in the General Fund,” and a negative cash flow in the Water/Sewer Fund.

“It’s a tight budget, but we’re gonna be all right,” Commissioner Duron Burney said. “I trust and believe we’re going to be all right, but we’ve still got a lot to do.”

“There’s still things we need to shore up and get a better grasp on,” Mayor Edward Henderson said.

The proposed budget is set to be approved at a meeting on June 18 at 7 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved a $53,008 bailout for the Red Springs Rescue Squad, which has been unable to respond to calls for months. The squad was upgraded from volunteer to paid status in 2014, but was not able to generate enough revenue to maintain its paid status and went back to volunteer capacity. Squad leaders asked the town to pay for insurance, which will allow them to operate the trucks, answer calls and generate revenue until the county appropriates $6,500 from its budget, and the town donates $13,000 in the next budget year.

The board unanimously accepted Lumberton Youth Baseball Association Treasurer Bruce Mullis’ invitation for Red Springs to be the host team of the Dixie Youth Division II World Series. Mullis said the series this year is for teams in Division II or smaller leagues, which eliminates Lumberton.

“The only thing expected of Red Springs is to show up and play baseball,” Mullis said. “We hope that the family and friends of Red Springs will come out and support the team.”

“I think that this is a great opportunity for the youth and Red Springs to compete at a level of this caliber,” Henderson said.

The series will be take place July 25-31 at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Swore in Sharon McFarland as the town’s new finance director. McFarland has 25 years of banking and 15 years of accounting experience.

— Approved a request from the Police Department to donate a surplus 2004 Crown Victoria to a law enforcement training facility in the old Dayco Plant facility on N.C. 211. In exchange, the facility will provide free training to Red Springs police officers. Burney voted against the request.

— Tabled a request from McQueen to allow the nonprofit Community Wellness to use a town-owned facility for youth group workshops.

Henderson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Ed-Henderson_ne20194222342148.jpg Henderson

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.