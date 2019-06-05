Sanford man charged in rape

LUMBERTON — A Sanford man is charged with multiple crimes following a sexual assault that occurred in Lumberton last week, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

Armando Granados Pedraza, 31, of 165 Firethorne Lane, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and felony breaking and entering following his arrest on on Friday. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Parker said that the assault occurred on May 28 at an East 10th Street home when Pedraza forced his way into the victim’s home and held her against her will and assaulted her. Pedraza knew the victim previously, according to Parker.

